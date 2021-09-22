 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,070,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,070,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,070,000

BREN-ROSE...prominent neighborhood for 85 years. This home has been featured in Oklahoma magazine for its kitchen and master bedroom/bath. The master and 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Downstairs is large living room, large club room with fireplace & large bar. Kitchen is highlighted by Italian oven range & Bosch dishwasher. Also, another bedroom or office with full bath. Basement Club room with fireplace. Home in nice condition. Large corner lot is highlighted by a magnificent 50-year old tree. Vacant.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News