4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,070,000

BREN-ROSE...prominent neighborhood for 85 years. This home has been featured in Oklahoma magazine for its kitchen and master bedroom/bath. The master and 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Downstairs is large living room, large club room with fireplace & large bar. Kitchen is highlighted by Italian oven range & Bosch dishwasher. Also, another bedroom or office with full bath. Basement Club room with fireplace. Home in nice condition. Large corner lot is highlighted by a magnificent 50-year old tree. Vacant.