BREN-ROSE...prominent neighborhood for 85 years. This home has been featured in Oklahoma magazine for its kitchen and master bedroom/bath. The master and 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Downstairs is large living room, large club room with fireplace & large bar. Kitchen is highlighted by Italian oven range & Bosch dishwasher. Also, another bedroom or office with full bath. Basement Club room with fireplace. Home in nice condition. Large corner lot is highlighted by a magnificent 50-year old tree. Vacant.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,070,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy's, Lincoln Riley's conflicting Big 12 expansion comments show need for OSU, OU to separate by 2023
- Updated
The longer the Cowboys, Sooners stay together in expanded Big 12, the more awkward, bitter it's going to get
- Updated
The words of Sterlin Harjo and actors from the shot-in-Oklahoma film were greeted with applause.
- Updated
The restaurant, which will be at 1941 S. Yale Ave., is slated tentatively to be open by mid-October.
- Updated
Ragweed pollen alerts remain at the highest level from Oklahoma Allergy Clinic, according to a Sept. 20 report.
- Updated
Prosecutors allege Tamesha Mougell left the father of her child "scalped" and missing a "large portion of his bicep" after an argument last week. He remained sedated at a hospital.
- Updated
The business, specializing in old-fashioned burgers, hand-cut fries, onion rings and milkshakes, has been serving Tulsans since 1954.
- Updated
“It is clear Epic’s founders were able to take millions" by manipulating reports, the state auditor said, adding the new audit's purpose is "to ensure ... education funding is making it to the classroom." #oklaed
Three of Tulsa's recent homicides occurred within a span of 38 hours, and each is considered justifiable
- Updated
Detectives in the Tulsa Police Department's Homicide Unit struggled to recall whether such a run of self-defense slayings had ever occurred during their time there.
- Updated
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board last week had recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt commute Jones' sentence to life with the possibility of parole.
- Updated
Tulsa Public Schools confirmed Wednesday evening that one of its teachers has died of COVID-19, but it declined to confirm the name or at which campus the person taught.