4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,050,000

Newer construction. Large den kitchen with high ceilings and fireplace. Pantry and numerous built-ins. First floor study. Master suite down with access to covered patio, oversized master bath w/closet that opens to utility. Two bedrooms on the first floor. Two bedrooms on the second floor. Game room. Attic storage. Covered porch with outdoor fireplace. Outside hot tub. Three car garage. Walking distance to Elliot School and Brookside.

