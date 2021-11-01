 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $0

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $0

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $0

The Justin is a charming single-story, 1,831 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom design. This home features an open concept layout which is perfect for entertaining. This layout offers a large kitchen with an island and is equipped with a large walk-in pantry. The kitchen also offers granite countertops, beautiful 36 cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool black appliances and a gas range. A beautiful bedroom one suite is located at the back of the house for complete privacy. The bedroom one bathroom offers a granite vanity & large walk in closet. Additional feature a spacious covered patio. Your new home also comes with Americas Smart Home an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News