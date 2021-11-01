4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $0

The Texas Cali plan is a single-story, 1,817 square feet, 4 bedroom and 2 full baths. The home features an open concept with a large central family room and kitchen. The beautiful open kitchen offers granite countertops, beautiful 36 cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool black appliances and a gas range. The bedroom one suite is in the back of the house for complete privacy. The bedroom one bathroom features a double sink granite vanity and a large walk in closet. Additional features include a spacious covered patio. Your new home also comes with Americas Smart Home an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most.