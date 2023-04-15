Lake Living at its Best! This newer construction 4/4.5/3 home is nestled in a gated community just a golf cart ride away from Cross Timbers Marina! Less than 30 mins from Downtown. Luxurious open layout has spacious kitchen w/quartz waterfall island, subzero fridge, dbl ovens, pot filler, coffee bar & huge pantry. Breakfast nook, formal dining area. Custom built-ins surrounding fireplace. Primary suite downstairs has 2nd fireplace. Spa bathroom has a steam shower, soaker tub, dbl quartz sinks & a makeup vanity. Xtra large custom closet w/shoe wall & negotiable clothes steamer. Split floorplan has 3 guest rooms on opposite side, including a private ensuite bed/bath. Upstairs is a media/game room, office & 4th full bath! Oversized laundry room has sink, storage & butcher-block counters. Stained wood accents throughout house. Storm shelter in garage! Mud Room w/storage. Fenced backyard w/Turf area for pets/kids. So many amenities & upgrades! This luxury house is sure to impress!!