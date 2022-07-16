4 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $475,000

This beautiful home is almost brand new in a quiet neighborhood. Only a couple of years old, it sits on a highly coveted half acre lot and is absolutely beautiful. It is the perfect house to entertain both inside and out. The massive patio has tons of space and vaulted ceilings great for dinner with friends or family or enjoying a cup of coffee. The office has stunning beams to accentuate the vaulted ceilings and also can be a 4th bedroom. This is a must see home and won't last long.