4 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $469,000

This beautiful home is 4 bed/2 bath with a 3 car, side-loading garage on a half acre lot in a quiet, friendly community. Only a couple of years old, this open concept home and is absolutely beautiful. It is the perfect house with lots of space to entertain both inside and out. The massive patio has tons of space and vaulted ceilings great for dinner with friends or family or enjoying a cup of coffee. The office has stunning beams to accentuate the vaulted ceilings and also can be a 4th bedroom. Location is a perfect mix of privacy and quietness of the country as well as convenience of shopping, being to al3-6 minutes from all major highways. Buyer has a choose of Sperry or Owasso schools. Come enjoy your east facing, covered patio with tv and gas hook ups already installed. This home is move in ready with all the extras taken care of.