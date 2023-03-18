This custom, luxury single-story was built with such quality and heart. Sitting on 10 acres with close access to Highway 75 with mature trees in the front and back yards—the property offers such peace and privacy. The exterior of the home features a beautiful low-maintenance OK natural quarried hand-chipped stone exterior, a circle driveway with TONS of parking, exterior lighting on photocell to automatically come on/off at sundown & sunrise, 2 RV pads with full hook-up and separate sewer, and Hikvision Colorvu 8MP 4K cameras. Step into the gorgeous interior through mahogany solid wood double front doors, where the home boasts 10-ft ceilings throughout, with vaulted custom wood beam ceilings in the living and primary bedroom. Extra-large primary features oversized windows for a beautiful sunrise view every morning and a door to access the back patio. The custom primary en suite features an oversized glass steam enclosure shower featuring 3/8" glass, double showerheads, a custom two-person copper soaking tub with copper tub filler and 2 large walk-in closets. The outstanding chef's kitchen includes a 60" Wolf double oven stove with 6 burners and a griddle cooktop, a freestanding 36" wide sub-zero fridge/freezer, 3CM Blue Tempest Quartzite Stone countertops, and wonderful built-ins, and custom features. The thoughtful details and custom features within this home are numerous, making it a home that truly stands out. The 4-car garage has its own amenities as well including work/entertaining space, plumbing, and climate control with 2 Mitsubishi mini splits. The back patio area is the most perfect place for entertaining! You will LOVE the views of the pond! There are SO many details to this amazing property! A list of amenities are available upon request.