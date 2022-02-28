Ready to escape to the country? Look no further! Situated just 25 min from Tulsa and 10 min to Skiatook Lake, you can have it all on your own 10.79 acres. Pecan trees, pastures, two 12x12 stahl horse barn, pond, 2 car detached garage with bonus workshop, unfinished shed or hobby space and rail board fencing surrounding property. House boasts 4 bed 3.5 bath plus office and craft or hobby room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout common spaces and new carpet in primary suite and stairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $699,000
