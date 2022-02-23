Perfect investment opportunity to purchase this unfinished home on 5 acres at the top of Cooper Ridge Road. Views in every direction with an oversized walkout balcony out the back and a wrap around porch out front. The remodel has been started with all new windows, exterior doors, and framing throughout. Price is based on the house in its' current state and will need to be finished by the buyers.
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guerin Emig: Jerry Schmidt's 'goosebumps' return to OU football galvanized by players' 'all in' response to his workouts
- Updated
Bob Stoops' longtime strength-and-conditioning lieutenant speaks about the reunion with Brent Venables and the Sooners after a four-year stint at Texas A&M.
- Updated
There were incidents following Thursday’s Oral Roberts-North Dakota State and Friday’s Owasso-Booker T. Washington contests. Then on Sunday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard slapped a Wisconsin assistant.
'Tulsa King' series with Stallone coming from 'Yellowstone' creator, as well as Bass Reeves' story of Oklahoma lawman
- Updated
Both series are being guided by Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind the expanding "Yellowstone" universe. It's the first TV starring role for Sylvester Stallone.
- Updated
Tickets for a BOK Center tour stop sold out quickly, so a second show has been added.
Watch Now: Future owner of proposed Bell's Amusement Park site 'slowing down' development process, Broken Arrow official says
- Updated
The owner "basically shared with us that (the) property could or could not include an amusement park," Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said.
- Updated
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the spot at 18th and Boston has a lot of history as the place Tulsans found fine food and top-notch entertainment for more than half a century.
Man accused of killing Tulsa musician, bar bouncer who caught him scouting cars to face trial on first-degree murder charge
- Updated
Many of the victim's family members and friends who attended the hearing said they were relieved to hear the judge bind Chris Bratton over on the original charge.
- Updated
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
- Updated
The author of Senate Bill 1128, which would ban vaccines as a condition of continued employment anywhere in the state, said it is a tough time to be a lawmaker and attempt to try to solve the world’s problems.
- Updated
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.