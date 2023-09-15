Check out the PRICE IMPROVEMENT! WOW WOW WOW! Over 4,000 sq. ft. of amazing in this two-story modern Colonial home located on 10 beautiful and fully fenced acres just 30 minutes north of downtown Tulsa, 15 minutes north of Skiatook and only 10 minutes away from Skiatook Lake. With 4 bedrooms (technically 5 bedrooms) and 3 full baths, this home can meet the needs of almost any sized family. So much space! There's the family room with its soaring ceiling and built-ins; the office or formal living area off of the entryway; the spacious formal dining room; the media room/playroom (or a 5th bedroom); the game room (or let it be a family theater room) with a wet bar over the garage which is separate from all bedrooms. So many options! There's even a stair chair to safely transport those needing a boost to get up and down the stairs! How cool is that?! Newer paint inside and out. Newer carpet and newer light fixtures inside & out and a NEW ROOF! TWO AMAZING SHOPS on the property - both on concrete pads. The 30’ x 50’ shop is complete with heat and air, electric (a bazillion outlets), and foam insulation. The 70' x 50' shop is brand new in '22!! Over $100K in value by itself! Did I mention it has a pool? A greenhouse? Extensive underground irrigation? This place has SO much to offer. Wait until you see the electrical infrastructure that is in place. It’s staggering. This is a prepper's DREAM! Come make it your REALITY! For a full video tour: https://youtu.be/9PANvQd606s?si=TsCY4ArP-LndYIIf