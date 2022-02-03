 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $49,900

4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $49,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $49,900

*Multiple offer deadline 1/29/22 at 2:30pm. If you're ready to put your HGTV Fixer Upper skills to the test, this duplex may the opportunity for you. Each side is framed for 2 bedrooms and an office (or could be 3 bedrooms) with 1 full bathroom (6 beds / 2 baths total). With your selections and finishing touches, this could be a great flip and/or rental opportunity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert