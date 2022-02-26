4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $385,000

Looking for an inviting, move-in ready, one-level home on acreage in Collinsville Schools? This is it! Ideal floor plan w/4 beds + Office, 2 full baths, Drop Zone off Garage, & 3 Car Side Entry Garage. Sunrise views from your covered Patio. Exotic granite countertops, custom cabinets, SS appliances, stone fireplace, accent walls & car siding ceiling. WFH in the vaulted office or use as a 2nd living. Schedule your in-person showing now!