 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $369,900

4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $369,900

4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $369,900

Get ready, this just might be #TheOne! This single story home offers three true bedrooms plus a dedicated office with closet, gorgeous crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite counters throughout, and it's in immaculate condition. The huge half acre lot already has a concrete pad big enough for the camper AND boat (or future shop)! With its open and split floor plan, covered patio, big laundry and drop zone, plus HU-UYGE master bedroom & closet, this one is sure to be at the top of your list.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert