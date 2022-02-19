4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $369,900

Get ready, this just might be #TheOne! This single story home offers three true bedrooms plus a dedicated office with closet, gorgeous crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite counters throughout, and it's in immaculate condition. The huge half acre lot already has a concrete pad big enough for the camper AND boat (or future shop)! With its open and split floor plan, covered patio, big laundry and drop zone, plus HU-UYGE master bedroom & closet, this one is sure to be at the top of your list.