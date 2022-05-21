 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $355,000

Beautiful custom home in great location. Quiet Country feel, close to shopping, schools, & local bike-walking trail! Close to Owasso & Tulsa! Custom finishes, Granite countertops, Giant Island, & large windows for natural light! 4 huge bedrooms and a Extra Room with it's own bathroom to be a game room or office. Plenty of storage space! Don't miss out. This is a MUST SEE!!!

