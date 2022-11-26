4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $350,000

Coming Soon. No showings or offers until 11-25-2022. Located in Cooper Landing, this beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2 full bathroom home, features a spacious, naturally lit, living area with gas log fireplace. Enjoy high end finishes such as granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchen/pantry and durable wood-look tile flooring. Master suite features a deep soaking tub, separate shower and large walk in closet with tall ceilings for ample amount of storage. Take a dip in the above ground pool, host a cookout on the back patio with the built in grill or build your dream shop. This home has everything to offer!