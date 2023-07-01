New construction in Desirable Village Park Neighborhood - Open concept, Split floor plan - 4 bed, 2 bath home with LOTS of upgrades thru-out! Beautiful, Large living room w/vaulted ceilings, custom beams, & gas FP w/shiplap accents. Full Kitchen w/island/bar area, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Large Master with private bath w/tiled walk-in shower and separate walk-in closets, plus additional room for a dresser or storage, laundry w/cabinets, large covered back patio, LED light fixtures, granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, brand new sod & MORE! Full 1 year Builder's Warranty. This home has everything you need and more!