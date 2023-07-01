New construction in Desirable Village Park Neighborhood - Open concept, Split floor plan - 4 bed, 2 bath home with LOTS of upgrades thru-out! Beautiful, Large living room w/vaulted ceilings, custom beams, & gas FP w/shiplap accents. Full Kitchen w/island/bar area, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Large Master with private bath w/tiled walk-in shower and separate walk-in closets, plus additional room for a dresser or storage, laundry w/cabinets, large covered back patio, LED light fixtures, granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, brand new sod & MORE! Full 1 year Builder's Warranty. This home has everything you need and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $349,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa's iconic and nationally recognized shopping destination has a lot of questions surrounding it. James D. Watts Jr. found some answers and…
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said the state needs to diversify its economy and not focus on just oil and gas. He said Texas’s film incentive program …
Talk Walters into doing his job for the betterment of all Oklahoma citizens, says Tulsa resident Karen Gaddis.
The one-story home, named the “Sequoyah,” sits at 3,000 square feet, complete with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms at an estimate…