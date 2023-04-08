Ready for move in! Located in the cozy Village Park addition, this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home features a spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and eco friendly electric fireplace. Enjoy high end finishes such as granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The Master suite features a tiled walk in shower with two large walk in closets and water closet. Separate laundry room with cabinets and a two car garage. This home has everything you need for you and your family!
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $345,000
