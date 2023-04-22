Ready for move in! Located in the cozy Village Park addition, this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home features a spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and eco friendly electric fireplace. Enjoy high end finishes such as granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The Master suite features a tiled walk in shower with two large walk in closets and water closet. Separate laundry room with cabinets and a two car garage. This home has everything you need for you and your family!
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $339,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who purchased the restaurant when it declared bankruptcy in 2021, invested a reported $12 mi…
A man who confessed to the shootings was taken into custody outside the QuikTrip near Pine Street and Peoria Avenue, police said. He had an ap…
Officials were allegedly recorded talking about lynching Black people, comparing a woman burned to death to barbecue, and "two, big deep holes…
The famed architect built Westhope for his cousin Richard Lloyd Jones, the publisher of The Tulsa Tribune.
Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.