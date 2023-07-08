2424 floor plan features a stunning quartz kitchen island, stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry plus dining and 2 living areas. 2nd living area is upstairs. Carpet in bedrooms with luxury vinyl flooring in all other areas. Primary bedroom suite featuring double sinks, shower, and walk-in closet. Additional features include America's Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package, gutters and blinds. This home sits on a cul-de-sac. “Ask about how you can get a lower mortgage rate!”