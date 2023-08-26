The 2424 Plan is a two-story floorplan offering 2,424 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk through foyer straight into the spacious kitchen overlooking the family room and dining area. The kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a kitchen island. Upstairs you will find 3 secondary bedrooms, full bathroom, large loft and the main bedroom, bedroom 1. The oversized main bedroom, bedroom 1, features a large walk in shower and huge walk in closet. The 2424 Plan also features a covered patio and full sod and front yard landscaping. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.