The 2424 Plan is a two-story floorplan offering 2,424 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk through foyer straight into the spacious kitchen overlooking the family room and dining area. The kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a kitchen island. Upstairs you will find 3 secondary bedrooms, full bathroom, large loft and the main bedroom, bedroom 1. The oversized main bedroom, bedroom 1, features a large walk in shower and huge walk in closet. The 2424 Plan also features a covered patio and full sod and front yard landscaping. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $325,890
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Tulsa-area coaches — in Union, Owasso and Bixby school districts — had higher total compensation packages than any of the 142 football c…
Amid a state takeover threat, the Tulsa Public Schools board will consider naming longtime TPS educator Ebony Johnson interim superintendent W…
Ryan Walters has used a report of falsified vendor invoices involving a former HR director to accuse Tulsa Public Schools of years of financia…
Bill Haisten: How Bixby built a football machine and the state’s No. 1 program with eight state titles in nine years
Ethan Hall: "(Loren Montgomery) saw how it was done in Jenks, and that’s what he took to Bixby."
Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted Wednesday night to approve a mutual separation agreement with Superintendent Deborah Gist and t…