4/2/3 Single story - Kitchen open to living - Granite thru-out - Master has double sinks, sep shower - Seasonal master closet - Garage openers, guttering & post tension slab.
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Her car struck a pickup head-on, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. That driver, who was wearing a seat belt, survived the collision.
‘Still haunts me to this day’: Butch Jones recalls OU and Baker Mayfield’s epic comeback against Tennessee in 2015
Jones reflected on the memorable 2015 game in Knoxville where the Sooners erased a 17-3 fourth-quarter deficit and triumphed 31-24 in double o…
I’m heartbroken by the demise of Bedlam as an annual exercise, and I’m astonished that so many people don’t seem particularly bothered to see …
She will receive nine months' salary by Oct. 7 and a one-time annuity contribution in June 2024, Tulsa Public Schools officials said, also sha…
Tulsa Public Schools students spend nearly three hours a day on literacy skills. Real reasons for reading struggles come from outside, societa…