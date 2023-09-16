Corner lot with the 2338 floor plan featuring a stunning quartz kitchen island, stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry plus dining and living area on the first floor. Bedrooms are located on the second floor. Carpet in bedrooms with luxury vinyl flooring in all other areas. Primary bedroom suite featuring double sinks, shower, and two walk-in closets. Additional features include America's Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package.
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $307,890
