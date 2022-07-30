 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $269,500

New Construction!! $269,500, 4/2/2 1618 sq ft Located in Littlefield estates neighborhood, within minutes to Fitness Time Gym. Approximately 10 minutes to Skiatook Lake. Completion expected by the end of August. Large great room w/vaulted ceiling, spacious kitchen, granite counter tops, luxury vinyl flooring, carpet in bedrooms, private bath with double vanity in the master bedroom, walk in closet, covered patio. Builder will include a $2500 dollar allowance for appliances. Builder/Owner is a licensed Realtor.

