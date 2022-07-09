 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $210,000

Come enjoy quiet country living in this 2022 built home on over an acre of land M/L. Nestled in the familiar town of Skiatook, this newly settled property is full of promise offering a landscape ready for shaping and ample space to enjoy the outdoors, swimming, hosting, and BBQ's. This 4 BEDROOM showcases a modern, open concept design with contemporary finishes that welcomes the sunlight and provides for warm connections. Don't let this one pass! It's a must-see!!

