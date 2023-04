INCREDIBLE PROPERTY - HIGH-END BUILDER'S PERSONAL RESIDENCE - 7,200SQFT SHOP AVAILABLE NEXT DOOR (SEE MLS#2309611)- BOTH ON 3.25AC+ REMARKABLE FLOOR PLAN BOASTS ALL THE EXTRAS ONE CAN DESIRE!SOARING CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, CUSTOM HAND HEWN BEAMS W VAULTED CEILINGS!GIANT VAULTED GREAT ROOM W/ OPEN HEWN BEAMS & STATELY STACKED STONE FIREPLACE WITH ELECTRIC FLAME HEATER - FP CAN CONVERT TO WOOD BURNING. KITCHEN BOASTS DOUBLE OVENS & DOUBLE DISHWASHERS LOADED WITH BUILT INS AND STORAGE GALORE-UNDERMOUNT MICROWAVE & STUNNING FINISHES, HARDWARE, SOFT CLOSE DOORS & BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED QUARTZ & GRANITE COUNTERS,HUGE WALK IN PANTRY, MUDROOM DROP ZONE & ENVIABLE LAUNDRY OFFERS STORAGE FOR ALL THINGS FAMILY PLUS EXTRA FRIDGE SPACE. 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS OFFER DEEP CLOSETS & BUILT IN DRESSERS-ONE C/B HOME OFFICE OR ENSUITE GUEST. EXTRA DEEP 3+ CAR GARAGE WITH EV HOOKUPS. WHOLE HOUSE FOAM INSULATION,HIGH GRADE PELLA ENEERGY EFFICIENT VINYL WINDOWS, HAIL RESISTANT QUALITY GRADE ASPHALT SHINGLES. PRIVATE MASTER WING, VAULTED CEILINGS & READING NOOK PLUS OUTSIDE ACCESS WITH HOT TUB-MASTER BATH IS THE EXTRA ON TOP WITH DOULBE SINKS,PEDESTAL BATH & 2 PERSON GIANT SHOWER-WALK IN CLOSET W BUILTINS & PERSONAL LAUNDRY CENTER. WITH 4 BEDS & 3 FULL BATHS DOWN,ENORMOUS GAME UP W/ FULL BATH & STORAGE. ENORMOUS OUTDOOR PATIO SPACES INCLUDING VAULTED BEAMED LIVING WITH FULL STACKED STONE WOODBURNING GAS FIREPLACE - PERFECT TO KEEP THOSE HOME FIRES BURNING! ALL OF THIS WITH INCREDIBLE SUNRISE & SUNSET VIEWS - ROOM FOR POOL, PICK BALL COURTS & CAN EXPAND A POND TO THE WEST. OVER 125' OF CONCRETE DRIVEWAY - ROOM TO PARK RV & GENERATOR READY HOOKUPS. WONDERFUL DETAILS YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS!