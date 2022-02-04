 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $625,000

Country + convenient! Spacious charming farm house has shiplap charm, real bead-board! Hardwoods & vintage treasures abound. 3 car ga. + 2400 sq. ft Shop w/ mega concrete/slab, solid construction was top priority! beautiful breeze way. Gently rolling land w/mature trees. Covered wraparound porches built w/ their own foundations. Also incl. are a sprinkler syst, a tankless water heater w/ recirculating system, storage galore, 2 balconies + views of trees behind & in front of home. All beds have walk-ins!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert