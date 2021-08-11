4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $595,000

Stunning private home with panoramic views of 2ac m/l surrounded by mature trees and professional landscape. Beautiful stocked pond w/ water feature as you enter. Flexible floor plan includes master bedroom/private bath on first or second floor, you choose! Entertainers kitchen had extensive remodel with SS appliances, oversized granite island with 5' Galley sink (includes various attachments for entertaining) w/ view of updated saltwater gunite pool. This home will be your new oasis! Come see it today!