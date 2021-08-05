 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $529,900
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $529,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $529,900

Focused quality and design by Tom Morris Homes. This charming farmhouse theme home sits on a large lot with walk-out to wooded views. Entertain in the great room with large windows overlooking large backyard with balcony! Modern and light/bright finishes throughout. Huge oversized shower and master closet. Large galley style kitchen open to great room and breakfast nook. Scheduled completed is November 30, 2020.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News