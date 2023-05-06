Beautiful custom built home on a little over half acre! Large living with vaulted ceiling, electric fireplace, open kitchen/living concept with granite kitchen counter tops, center island with sink & walk in pantry. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, office/could be 5th bedroom. Master bedroom has electric fireplace, vaulted ceiling, very large walk in closet. Large covered front porch that wraps around the sides & covered patio, 2 car garage, also has 20x30 shop!
4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $490,000
