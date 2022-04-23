 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $259,900

Like new construction! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home sits on just over half an acre & is a "must see!" 4th bedroom could be office/playroom. Open concept floor plan w/great covered back porch! Stained concrete floors, granite countertops throughout, upgrades throughout with huge master shower plus soaking tub! Close access to Creek Turnpike for shopping & restaurants. All photos are from previous listing.

