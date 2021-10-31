 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $225,000

Gorgeous remodel maintaining the character and adding modern touches. Beautiful restored wood floors, new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, new backsplash. Updated master bath with tile shower and new vanity, updated hall bath has barn door entry, a claw foot tub, new tile. Upstairs can be flex room, 1 large room or separate with original doors to create 2 rooms. New driveway. Interior and exterior paint. So much charm! Agent related to seller.

