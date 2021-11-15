 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $175,000

Adorable, well kept home on private one acre lot with updates throughout including new flooring and paint. Oversized two car garage/shop. Newer roof and HVAC. Lone Star schools and only 20 minutes away from Tulsa Hills.

