4 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $126,272

For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Felix Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.
“The banter between the officers outside of the presence of the suspect can be (perceived) as unprofessional and has been addressed with the officers," TPD said.
Sylvester Stallone is starring in the Paramount+ series. See photos of him at the Tulsa International Airport.
The exact timeline has not been identified, but the 2022 season will not be affected, according to information provided by the university to the Tulsa World on Monday.
Jovantae Barnes is making an impact at running back, Daniel Parker describes his decision to move to OU from Missouri and Baker Mayfield is pumped for the Sooners' spring game.
Did you wake up to dirty rain marks on your car, too?
Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on when we will see rain
Oklahoma 20 was closed for nearly five hours while troopers worked the collision.
The governor nominated Dustin Hilliary, managing partner of Lawton's Hilliary Communications, on Friday to replace Tulsan Jay Helm, whose term expires next month.
Stallone, who is in Tulsa to film the TV series "Tulsa King," posted a short video to his Instagram account Thursday, to show off an iced doughnut imprinted with his portrait.
The Bob Dylan Center, located at 116 E. Reconciliation Way, will be the permanent home to more than 100,000 objects — handwritten lyrics, paintings and drawings, rare audio recordings, never-before-seen footage of live performances, musical instruments, even items of clothing.
