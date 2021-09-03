REMARKABLE Industrial Modern Home on secluded gated Property is perched above 600 Acres of greenbelt conservation land w/unobstructed Tulsa Skyline view! Waterfalls, caves, historical artifacts & wildlife surround this engineer designed steel structure w/commercial grade, high efficiency systems combined w/beautiful lux interior. Balconies,Master & Guest Suites on main level, upper loft, enclosed stairwell to lower level living w/Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, huge insulated garage, multiple patios w/firepit & MORE
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $995,000
Update: Rep. Markwayne Mullin's office says he is 'completely safe,' won't confirm or deny Washington Post's story about threatening embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s behavior has alarmed top U.S. officials who say he has gone to extraordinary lengths to defy U.S. warnings. As of late Tuesday, U.S. officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location.
'Reservation Dogs' brings Oklahoma-native actors in for Sterlin Harjo's Oklahoma-set and -shot series
Sten Joddi, an Indigenous hip-hop artist raised in Glenpool, is a newcomer to acting. His debut episode went up last week. This week, Wes Studi appears as a guest star.
Oklahomans dying of COVID nearly 2 times the U.S. rate as 'unnecessary suffering' overwhelms hospitals
"All of the deaths that we have now ... that burden is not something we should ask anyone to bear — particularly our health care providers," an Oklahoma COVID-19 data expert says.
There is one positive trend that can help boost COVID-19 outlook in Oklahoma. An uptick in vaccinations
Saint Francis pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday
TPS reports 108 students with COVID-19 since start of classes
Lindsey Maddux died on her 40th birthday, Aug. 23, with her fiance, Army veteran Brent Disney, after a motorist driving the wrong way struck their car.
Dusty Dvoracek, a former Sooners All-American, will call Oklahoma's season-opening game against Tulane on Saturday.
He texted Tulsa World overnight Tuesday after the Washington Post reported the Oklahoma CD2 representative had called the U.S. embassy in Tajikistan asking for help. According to the Post, the embassy declined and Mullin's whereabouts were unknown.
"The fair, in conjunction with the opening of the schools, could easily result in a perfect storm for spreading a disease that is far from under control," says Tulsa resident Robert Knight.
"The Rock" has spoken, and the Rock says his Alabama doppelganger is “way cooler” than him, just so the millions — and millions — of his fans know.
A man who led efforts in his Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19.
Known today as Southland Tower, the 11-story building marked an important milestone in the city's suburban growth.