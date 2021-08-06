 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $950,000

More Photos coming. The property lines are pinned and fenced. The barn encloses a tack room, horse stalls, a shop, and storage space. The shop area has an air conditioner and a restroom. The house has a restroom off the garage and a partially floored attic accessible from the garage. The living room furniture and the dining room furniture can be left if the buyers would like to keep them. No minerals to be conveyed.

