4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $620,000

4 Bedroom 21/2 Bath 2 Car Garage. KEYSTONE LAKE VIEW, GATED LOG CABIN,YOU MUST COME AND VIEW THIS UNIQUE HOME. SUMMER, WINTER STUNNING LAKE VIEW AND LAKE ACCESS. 2.5 ACRES FOR WILDLIFE TO ROAM, BRING YOUR ATVS, KAYAKS, CANOE, PADDLE BOARDS, SHOOT YOUR GUNS, FISHING RIGHT OUT YOUR BACK DOOR. NEW HVAC. AND BACKUP UNITS. MOVE IN READY.

