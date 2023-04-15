Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and energy efficiency with the thoughtful design of this year's Parade of Homes model. Featuring a two-story open layout with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, the first-level master bedroom offers a private retreat. The large game room is perfect for creating memories, while the expansive covered patio is ideal for outdoor gatherings.
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $561,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“After two years of Carl (Lentz) being in his own discovery and healing process, he has shown readiness to use his God-given gifts towards the…
After 25 years in Tulsa, Roxtec Inc. will be moving to new property as part of a $9.4 million expansion that will nearly double the size of it…
With a transfer portal infusion, Todd Bates sees retooled Sooners defensive line ready to bring pressure in 2023
With impact transfers and a collection of returners, Oklahoma finds itself operating with a wider range of options up front as the Sooners loo…
“There was no issue with Ryan Walters’ performance as secretary of education," a spokeswoman for the governor said. Walters did not answer que…
OU notebook: Andrel Anthony sees five-star talent in Jackson Arnold similar to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy
Gavin Freeman's mentality doesn't change now that he's a scholarship player, plus Jordan Kelley has a simple explanation when he returned for …