4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $524,000

Gorgeous home just 20 minutes from Downtown Tulsa, Cherry Street, Brookside and Tulsa Hills. Beautifully lansdcaped one acre lot with a breathtaking view of Downtown. Open kitchen to large family room/den great for entertaining! Quiet, family friendly neighborhood. 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage including one large oversized garage space great for a boat, ATV's, bikes, toys, etc. This amazing house is a must see!!!