4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $499,900

French Country home in Shell Creek Estates. Enjoy a little bit of country but still close to downtown Tulsa. Just min. away from Shell Creek & Keystone lake, Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, & River City are all nearby. This home is fully remodeled w/ new HVAC systems, water heater, appliances, freshly painted & new cabinets w/ granite countertops throughout the home are on order. This home offers a screened porch and a beautiful covered patio. Huge master-suite & game room or mother-in-law suite on 2nd floor.

