4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $492,600

UNDER CONSTRUCTION, PHOTOS ARE OF PREVIOUSLY BUILT VERSION(S) OF THIS FLOOR PLAN. ESTIMATED COMPLETION JAN 2022. PRICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Buyer may be able to make some selections based on stage of construction. This is a customized version of the Martine II floor plan with a GIANT covered patio & pantry! Great lot nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, 3/4 acre & flat! This home has a super spacious living/kitchen/dining (great room) with a vaulted ceiling & raked windows for abundant natural light.