Better than new, one level luxury-meets-rustic home on half an acre in the esteemed Teal Ridge neighborhood! Come and enjoy this spacious home with room to spread out. Inside you'll find a charming entryway, a 4th bedroom/office and formal dining room. Further in, you are greeted by a large vaulted great room, with handsome wood beams and an abundance of natural light and a wood-burning fireplace. A spacious kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances combines the living room with a convenient attached eating nook and bartop eating. The split floor plan features an expansive master suite with huge windows, an attached master ensuite with soaking tub and sizable closet. Both bedrooms on the other side of the house provide privacy and ample closet space. Among these great features, this home also features hardwood floors throughout, large windows and plenty of natural light, a massive laundry room with additional pantry, sink, and fridge area, and an oversized 3-car garage and tons of parking. In the backyard, enjoy your massive yard under the generous vaulted covered patio that flows seamlessly from the dining nook. Located in the fantastic Berryhill School District, this house provides convenient access to downtown, Tulsa Hills, and Key Stone Lake. This is one you definitely don't want to miss!