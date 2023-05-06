Welcome to the energy-efficient Dorsey IV floor plan by Concept Builders, a HERS rated RESNET home offering elegance and comfort. This 4-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom, 2,238 sq ft traditional-style property is perfect for your family. Vaulted ceilings and a split layout create an open feel, while the versatile 4th bedroom is ideal as an office or nursery. The home backs onto a community reserve with trees and a pond, ensuring tranquility. The long, flat driveway provides ample parking and could make a great place to play basketball. The large covered patio is ideal for gatherings, and the home's location offers a short drive to downtown Tulsa, Tulsa Hills, or Midtown Tulsa. Situated in the Berryhill school district and just 1.4 miles from Prattville's amenities, experience convenience and a top-notch education. Schedule your tour today and envision your future in this remarkable home in Sand Springs, OK.