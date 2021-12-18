 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $419,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $419,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $419,900

Beautiful 1 story .50 acre built in 2020.Beamed lvg, wall of windows, fireplace & open to kitchen, center island, granite, pantry, SS appl.cabinets & glass accents.Flex room off entry.Tiled floors& 2” blinds throughout.Large primary bdrm & bath w/stand alone tub, separate shower & double sinks. Bonus room/4th bdrm, has sound proof walls, walk-in closet,full bath.Covered patio w/TV hookup.already wired for pool.3 car garage w/insulated doors.Tankless HW tank, Sprinkler system, sec cameras, & privacy fence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert