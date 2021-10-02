 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $365,900

This is a 2 car garage version of our popular Walker FH floor plan. Buyer may be able to make some selections in early phases of construction. UNDER CONSTRUCTION, PHOTOS ARE OF PREVIOUSLY BUILT VERSION(S) OF THIS FLOOR PLAN. ESTIMATED COMPLETION MARCH 2022. PRICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

