 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $356,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $356,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $356,000

Bring your large family to this updated, Move in ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home Prattwood Estates with an oversized living room and Large Game / Bonus room. Also features a Formal dining area as well as large eat in Kitchen plus office space. Back yard has lots of room with large covered Patio and Swim Spa! All Bedrooms are upstairs this is a must see.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News