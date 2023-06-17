Wonderfully cared for gently used home ready for a new beginning! Built in 2021 this approx 1818 sq foot home was given some custom touches of love during it's building process. Bathrooms and kitchen both offer beautiful blue cabinets, topped with beautiful marble counters. All back splash in kitchen was upgraded from standard, flooring is tile through out for easy cleaning, carpet in bedrooms only. The exceptionally large Master Bedroom, was custom with a soaking tub in the bathroom, with Marble shower as well. Great perk, laundry is inside the home, and the garage has an additional 3 feet of space for the extras we need to store. The back yard offers a quaint patio ready for some cozy evenings during sun sets, and the grill for the summer meals! Schedule your showings with Agent and don't miss out!