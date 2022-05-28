 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $309,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $309,900

Immaculate, one year old home w/ 4 beds, 2 full and one 1/2 bath. Spacious living room w/ fireplace open to kitchen w/ beautiful large island. Split floor plan, quartz countertops, lots of windows all w/ blinds and gutters. Master bed and bath w/ tub and separate shower! Don't miss this adorable home!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Kaiser opened Laffa in 2012, offering her unique approach to Israeli cuisine. It was chosen as the best new restaurant of the year for 2013 by the Tulsa World.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert