Just like NEW, less than 2 years old. This immaculate home is ready for its new owner. This 1800+ sq foot home was given some custom touches of love during its building process. Bathrooms and kitchen both offer beautiful cabinets, topped with beautiful marble counters. Back splash in kitchen was upgraded from standard, and flooring is tile throughout for easy cleaning. Carpet in bedrooms only. The exceptional large Master Bedroom was custom with a soaking tub in the bathroom, marble shower as well. Great perk, laundry is inside the home, and the garage has an additional 3 feet of space for the extras you need to store. The back yard offers a quaint patio ready for some cozy evenings during sun sets, and the grill for the summer meals! Schedule your showings with Agent and don't miss out!
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $295,000
