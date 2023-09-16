This practically brand new home that was built in 2021 is a must see! The lot backs up to a serene wooded area and the covered vaulted back porch is perfect for taking in all the gorgeous views and wildlife. This quality craftsmanship features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Features of this home include: open floor plan, stunning granite countertops, barn doors throughout, large walk in pantry, gas fireplace with a custom wood mantle, vaulted master bedroom, conveniently placed home center, and stunning modern lighting throughout. A neighborhood park is located within the neighborhood and within walking distance too!